UNADILLA - William P. Marszal, 80, of Unadilla, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 11, 2020, at his home. He was born on Aug. 19, 1939, in Yonkers. He married the former LaVerne Anderson in November of 1964 on Staten Island. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, LaVerne Marszal; two s…