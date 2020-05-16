Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
SATURDAY
No meetings reported.
SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45, Town Municipal Building.
Cherry Valley Village Board, 7 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St.
Cobleskill Planning Board telephone conference, 7 p.m., 518-296-1200 access code: 169746
Delaware Central School Education Board, 5 p.m., High School Media Library Center.
Hartwick Town Work Session, 7 p.m., town hall.
Milford Village Board, 5 p.m., Zoom tinyurl.com/y85hrzxl
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
South Kortright Education Board, 7 p.m., vocal music room.
Unadilla Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., Public Library.
Unatego School Board, 7 p.m., High School Room 93
Walton Education Board superintendent finalist Community Forum, 6 p.m., to register call 607-865-4116 ext 6130 or email cphraner@waltoncds.org
TUESDAY
Charlotte Valley Education Board, noon to 8 p.m., 15611 State Highway 23, Davenport.
Cherry Valley- Springfield Education Board, 7 p.m., school room 145.
Cooperstown Education Board, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., school library.
Delaware Education Board, Noon to 8 p.m., middle school library.
Milford Education Board, 2 to 8 p.m., school distance learning room.
Morris Education Board, 6:30 p.m., media center.
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Schenevus Education Board, 6:30. Draper room.
Stamford Village,7 p.m., 84 Main St.
Unatego Education Board, 6:30 p.m., school room 93.
Walton Education Board, 6 p.m., tinyurl.com/y9dorzld
Worcester Education Board special meeting, 6:30 p.m., school library.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.