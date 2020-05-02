Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

SATURDAY

No meetings reported.

SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

ONC BOCES special meeting, 1 p.m., https://tinyurl.com/ybp58blf

Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Walton Education Board Advisory Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m., remote view at https://tinyurl.com/y9dorzld

Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.

Unatego Education Board Annual Budget Meeting and Board Meeting following, 6:30 p.m., Room 93 in the middle/ high school.

TUESDAY

Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.

Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School.

Milford Education Board, budget hearing, 7 p.m., board meeting, 7:30 p.m., Distance Learning Room.

Oneonta Common Council, 7 p.m., Youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta Town Board Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 7:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otego Village Zoning Appeals Board, 5:30 p.m., https://tinyurl.com/y9lzuaw5

Otsego Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Walton Education Board School Budget Planning, 6 p.m., Board Meeting Immediately following, remote view at https://tinyurl.com/y9dorzld

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.

