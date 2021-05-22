Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Board of Directors of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County, 7 p.m., Zoom video/phone conference. Call 607-865-6531 to join the meeting.

Cooperstown Village Board of Trustees, 6:30 p.m., board room, village office building, 22 Main St.

Delaware Academy Central School District at Delhi Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school library media center.

Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta City Planning Committee, 4:30 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.

TUESDAY

Oneonta City Community Advisory Board Review Council, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

