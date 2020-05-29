Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

SATURDAY- SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Afton Education Board budget hearing, 7 p.m., www.aftoncsd.org

Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Education Board budget hearing, 7:30 a.m., via Zoom.

Milford Village Board, 5 p.m., Zoom tinyurl.com/yahf9ay2

Oneonta Park and and Recreation, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall.

Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.

Unatego Education Board, 7 p.m., school room 93.

TUESDAY

Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.

Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School.

Oneonta Town Board Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 7:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otsego Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Walton Education Board, 6 p.m., tinyurl.com/y9dorzld

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.

