SATURDAY- SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Afton Education Board budget hearing, 7 p.m., www.aftoncsd.org
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Education Board budget hearing, 7:30 a.m., via Zoom.
Milford Village Board, 5 p.m., Zoom tinyurl.com/yahf9ay2
Oneonta Park and and Recreation, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall.
Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.
Unatego Education Board, 7 p.m., school room 93.
TUESDAY
Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.
Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School.
Oneonta Town Board Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 7:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otsego Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Walton Education Board, 6 p.m., tinyurl.com/y9dorzld
