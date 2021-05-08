Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported

MONDAY

Cooperstown Village Parks Committee, 3 p.m., board room, village office building, 22 Main St.

Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, budget hearing, 7 p.m., high school auditorium.

Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Franklin Train Museum meeting room.

Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.

Oneonta City Legislative Committee, 5 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Otego Village Board/Village Health Board/Village Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

Otsego County Board of Representatives, 9:30 a.m., County Office Building Board Chambers. County Administrator role workshop. Can be viewed at facebook.com/Otsego-County-NY-102347451408765/

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.

TUESDAY

Andes Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 115 Delaware Ave.

Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education annual meeting, 6:30 p.m.

Cooperstown Historic Preservation and Architectural Review Board, 5 p.m., via Zoom

Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Schuyler Lake.

Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.

Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., budget hearing.

Morris Town Board, 6:30 p.m., finance committee; 7 p.m., meeting, Townhouse, 118 Main St.

Oneonta City Community Advisory Board Review Committee, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Environmental Board, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Otsego County Health and Education committee, 9 a.m., facebook.com/Otsego-County-NY-102347451408765/

Otsego County Intergovernmental Affairs committee, 1 p.m., facebook.com/Otsego-County-NY-102347451408765/

Otsego County Solid Waste and Environmental Concerns committee, 1 p.m., facebook.com/Otsego-County-NY-102347451408765/ . For interviews. 

New Lisbon Town Board, 7:30 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

Schenevus Central School District Board of Education, budget hearing, 6:30 p.m.

Stamford Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.

Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 1648 state Highway 7.

West Oneonta Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 2862 County Highway 8.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you