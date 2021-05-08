Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported
MONDAY
Cooperstown Village Parks Committee, 3 p.m., board room, village office building, 22 Main St.
Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, budget hearing, 7 p.m., high school auditorium.
Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Franklin Train Museum meeting room.
Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.
Oneonta City Legislative Committee, 5 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otego Village Board/Village Health Board/Village Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Otsego County Board of Representatives, 9:30 a.m., County Office Building Board Chambers. County Administrator role workshop. Can be viewed at facebook.com/Otsego-County-NY-102347451408765/
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.
TUESDAY
Andes Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 115 Delaware Ave.
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education annual meeting, 6:30 p.m.
Cooperstown Historic Preservation and Architectural Review Board, 5 p.m., via Zoom
Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Schuyler Lake.
Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., budget hearing.
Morris Town Board, 6:30 p.m., finance committee; 7 p.m., meeting, Townhouse, 118 Main St.
Oneonta City Community Advisory Board Review Committee, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Environmental Board, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otsego County Health and Education committee, 9 a.m., facebook.com/Otsego-County-NY-102347451408765/
Otsego County Intergovernmental Affairs committee, 1 p.m., facebook.com/Otsego-County-NY-102347451408765/
Otsego County Solid Waste and Environmental Concerns committee, 1 p.m., facebook.com/Otsego-County-NY-102347451408765/ . For interviews.
New Lisbon Town Board, 7:30 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
Schenevus Central School District Board of Education, budget hearing, 6:30 p.m.
Stamford Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.
Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 1648 state Highway 7.
West Oneonta Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 2862 County Highway 8.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
