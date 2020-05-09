Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
SATURDAY
No meetings reported.
SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Edmeston Trustees Board, 6 p.m., library.
Delaware Education Board Budget Hearing, 7 p.m., high school auditorium.
Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Franklin Train Museum meeting room.
Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.
Oneonta Education Board Special Meeting, 8 a.m., Zoom link at www.oneontacsd.org
Oneonta Finance/ Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.
TUESDAY
Andes Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 115 Delaware Ave.
Charlotte Valley Education Board Annual Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 15611 State Highway 23, Davenport.
Delaware County Cornell Cooperative Extension Directors Board, 7 p.m., Zoom, call for instructions 607-865-6531.
Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Schuyler Lake.
Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.
Morris Education Board Budget Hearing, 6:30 p.m., Media Center.
Morris Town Board, 7 p.m., Townhouse, 118 Main St.
New Lisbon Town Board, 7:30 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.
Otego Village Zoning Board of Appeals, 5:30 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Otsego County Health and Education, 11 a.m., https://tinyurl.com/ycjxbgzk
Otsego County Human Services, 10 a.m., https://tinyurl.com/ycjxbgzk
Otsego County Intergovernmental Affairs, 1 p.m., https://tinyurl.com/ycjxbgzk
Otsego County Public Safety & Legal Affairs, 2 p.m., https://tinyurl.com/ycjxbgzk
Otsego County Solid Waste & Environmental Concerns, 9 a.m.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
Schenevus Central Education Board, Draper Room.
Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom.
Walton Education Board Special Meeting, 5:30 p.m., remote view at https://tinyurl.com/y9dorzld
West Oneonta Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 2862 County Highway 8.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.
