Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

SATURDAY

No meetings reported.

SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Edmeston Trustees Board, 6 p.m., library.

Delaware Education Board Budget Hearing, 7 p.m., high school auditorium.

Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Franklin Train Museum meeting room.

Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.

Oneonta Education Board Special Meeting, 8 a.m., Zoom link at www.oneontacsd.org

Oneonta Finance/ Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.

TUESDAY

Andes Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 115 Delaware Ave.

Charlotte Valley Education Board Annual Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 15611 State Highway 23, Davenport.

Delaware County Cornell Cooperative Extension Directors Board, 7 p.m., Zoom, call for instructions 607-865-6531.

Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Schuyler Lake.

Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.

Morris Education Board Budget Hearing, 6:30 p.m., Media Center.

Morris Town Board, 7 p.m., Townhouse, 118 Main St.

New Lisbon Town Board, 7:30 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.

Otego Village Zoning Board of Appeals, 5:30 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.

Otsego County Health and Education, 11 a.m., https://tinyurl.com/ycjxbgzk

Otsego County Human Services,  10 a.m., https://tinyurl.com/ycjxbgzk

Otsego County Intergovernmental Affairs, 1 p.m., https://tinyurl.com/ycjxbgzk

Otsego County Public Safety & Legal Affairs, 2 p.m., https://tinyurl.com/ycjxbgzk

Otsego County Solid Waste & Environmental Concerns, 9 a.m.

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

Schenevus Central Education Board, Draper Room.

Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., via Zoom.

Walton Education Board Special Meeting, 5:30 p.m., remote view at https://tinyurl.com/y9dorzld

West Oneonta Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 2862 County Highway 8.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.

