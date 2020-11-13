Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.

Cherry Valley Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St.

Delaware Academy Central School District Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school library media center.

Hartwick Town Work Session, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

South Kortright Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m.

Unadilla Public Library Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., library, 193 Main St. 

Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

Cobleskill Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., firehouse, 610 E. Main St.

Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.

Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.

Schoharie Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 300 Main St.

Stamford Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.

Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., live streamed on district's YouTube channel. 

Walton Central School District 2020 Capital Project vote, noon to 9 p.m., bus garage.

William B. Ogden Free Library Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., on Zoom. For info: 607-865-5929.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.

