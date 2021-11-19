Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

CCE of Delaware County Board of Directors, 7p.m., Zoom video conference/phone. For access info: 607-865-6531.

Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta City Environmental Board, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. 

Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.

TUESDAY

Cherry Valley Village Planning Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 2 Genesee St.

Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi. 

William B. Ogden Free Library Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., library, 2 Gardiner Place, Walton.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

