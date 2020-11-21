Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.

Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta City Planning Committee, 4:30 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Common Council budget hearing, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta or Zoom. See oneontany.us for Zoom access information.

Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otsego County Board of Representatives Performance Review and Goal Setting Committee, 10 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.

TUESDAY

Walton Central School District Board of Education Policy Committee, 5 p.m., to be live streamed on district’s YouTube channel. 

