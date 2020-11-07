Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Edmeston Free Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., library, 6 West St.
Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Franklin Train Museum meeting room.
Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.
Morris Town Board, 6 p.m., finance committee; 6:30 p.m., public hearing on 2021 preliminary budget followed by regular meeting, Townhouse, 118 Main St.
Oneonta City Legislative committee, 5 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otego Village Board/Village Health Board/Village Water Commissioners, 6 p.m., Otego Village Hall, 4 River St.
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.
TUESDAY
Andes Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 115 Delaware Ave.
Delaware County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., 111 Main St., Delhi.
Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Schuyler Lake.
Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.
Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otego County Board of Representatives Solid Waste & Environmental Concerns Committee, 8:30 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Health and Education Committee, 9:45 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Human Services Committee, 11 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, 1 p.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
New Lisbon Town Board, 7:30 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
Schenevus Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.,
Stamford Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.
Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 1648 state Highway 7.
West Oneonta Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 2862 County Highway 8.
Worcester Fire District, 7 p.m., firehouse.
