Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak or Columbus Day.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported
MONDAY
Edmeston Free Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., library, 6 West St.
Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Franklin Train Museum meeting room.
Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.
Oneonta Common Council, 7 p.m., Purpose: city manager search, youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.
TUESDAY
Andes Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 115 Delaware Ave.
Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Schuyler Lake.
Huntington Memorial Library budget meeting, 2 p.m., via Zoom. For access: hmloneonta.org
Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.
Morris Town Board, 6:15 p.m., finance committee; 6:45 p.m., meeting, Townhouse, 118 Main St.
New Lisbon Town Board, 7:30 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.
Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.
Schenevus Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.,
Stamford Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.
Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 1648 state Highway 7.
West Oneonta Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 2862 County Highway 8.
Worcester Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 36 Church St.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.
