Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak or Columbus Day.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

MONDAY

Edmeston Free Library Board of Trustees, 6 p.m., library, 6 West St. 

Franklin Village Board, 7 p.m., Franklin Train Museum meeting room.

Hartwick Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Town Board, 7 p.m., 37 Brook St.

Oneonta Common Council, 7 p.m., Purpose: city manager search, youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.

TUESDAY

Andes Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 115 Delaware Ave.

Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Schuyler Lake.

Huntington Memorial Library budget meeting, 2 p.m., via Zoom. For access: hmloneonta.org

Middlefield Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 3717 County Highway 35, Cooperstown.

Morris Town Board, 6:15 p.m., finance committee; 6:45 p.m., meeting, Townhouse, 118 Main St.

New Lisbon Town Board, 7:30 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.

Richfield Springs Village Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 102 Main St.

Schenevus Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., 

Stamford Village Planning Board, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.

Unadilla Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall, 1648 state Highway 7.

West Oneonta Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 2862 County Highway 8.

Worcester Fire District Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse, 36 Church St.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.

