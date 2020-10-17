Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.
Cherry Valley Village Board, 7 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St.
Hartwick Town Work Session, 7 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta City Common Council city manager discussion, 5 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otego Village Board/Board of Water Commissioners/Health Board, 6 p.m., village hall, 4 River St.
Otsego Town Board budget workshop, 5:15 p.m., town building, 811 County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Unadilla Public Library Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., library, 193 Main St.
Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., public hearing on proposed expenditure from district’s Repair Reserve Fund. Via Zoom. For access: unatego.org, school Facebook page.
TUESDAY
Cobleskill Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., firehouse, 610 E. Main St.
Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.
Oneonta City Common Council, public hearing, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Stamford Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., village hall, 84 Main St.
Schoharie Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 300 Main St.
Walton Central School District Board of Education Finance Committee, 5 p.m., board meeting, 6 p.m., on district’s YouTube channel.
West Oneonta Fire District, 6 p.m. budget hearing; regular meeting, 7 p.m. firehouse, West Oneonta.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.
