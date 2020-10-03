Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported. 

MONDAY

Andes Town Board, 7 p.m. Email andestownclerk@gmail.com for Zoom link.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County Board of Directors, 7 p.m., via Zoom. For access: 607-865-6531.

Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

Oneonta City Parks and Recreation Committee, 6 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otsego County Public Works Committee, 9:30 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St.,  Cooperstown.

Stamford Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., 84 Main St. Purpose: To appoint new village attorney.

Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.

TUESDAY

Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.

Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School.

Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta Town Board Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Otsego Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek. 

Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., board of education room. Access on YouTube channel at tinyurl.com/y9dorzld

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.

