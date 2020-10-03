Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Andes Town Board, 7 p.m. Email andestownclerk@gmail.com for Zoom link.
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County Board of Directors, 7 p.m., via Zoom. For access: 607-865-6531.
Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta City Parks and Recreation Committee, 6 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otsego County Public Works Committee, 9:30 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Stamford Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., 84 Main St. Purpose: To appoint new village attorney.
Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.
TUESDAY
Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.
Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School.
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta Town Board Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otsego Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., board of education room. Access on YouTube channel at tinyurl.com/y9dorzld
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.