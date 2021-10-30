Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported
MONDAY
Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., public hearing on budget, town hall, 790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.
Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.
Oneonta City Parks and Recreation, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 4 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, Facilities Committee, 5 p.m., high school board room.
Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.
TUESDAY
Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.
Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Oneonta City Common Council, 6 p.m., budget discussion; 7 p.m., meeting, Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otsego Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., high school board room.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.