Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported
MONDAY
Butternuts Town Board, 6:45 p.m., town municipal building.
Cherry Valley Village Board, 7 p.m., village hall, 2 Genesee St.
Hartwick Town Work Session, 7 p.m., town hall.
Middlefield Town Board budget workshop, 9 a.m., town hall.
New Lisbon Town Board, 6:30 p.m., town hall. Sexual harassment prevention training; 7:30 p.m., tentative budget workshop.
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
South Kortright Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m
Unadilla Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., public library, 193 Main St.
Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., elementary school.
TUESDAY
Cobleskill Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., firehouse, 610 E. Main St., Moak-Johnson Hall.
Davenport Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 11790 State Highway 23, Davenport Center.
Exeter Town Board, 7 p.m., 7411 State Highway 28, Schuyler Lake.
Otsego County Solid Waste and Environmental Concerns Committee, 8:30 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Health and Education Committee, 9:45 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Human Services Committee, 11 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Intergovernmental Affairs Committee, 1 p.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Schenevus Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Schoharie Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 300 Main St.
Stamford Village Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., 84 Main St.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., board of education room. Live streamed at tinyurl.com/y9dorzld
Walton Library Board of Trustees, 7 p.m., on Zoom. For access and more info: 607-865-5929.
Worcester Fire District Board of Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., Worcester firehouse.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.
