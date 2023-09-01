Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Milford Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 64 S. Main St.
New Lisbon Town Board, 7:30 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.
Oneonta Town Facilities, Technology and Parks, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 5 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 5:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.
TUESDAY
Daily Bread Food Pantry Board, 7:30 p.m., Cherry Valley Community Center.
Hartwick Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.
Laurens Village Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Central School, 55 Main St. (use side entrance.)
Oneonta City Common Council, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta Town Highway, Water and Sewer Committee, 3:45 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.
Otsego Town Planning Board, 7:30 p.m., town building, County Highway 26, Fly Creek.
Unatego Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., high school board room.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
