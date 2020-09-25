Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
No meetings reported.
MONDAY
Delaware Academy Central School District at Delhi Board of Education, 5 p.m., high school media library center.
Oneonta City Planning Committee, 4:30 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Finance/HR Committee, 6 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta Town Board, 7 p.m., Zoom meeting to re-address face mask law. For info and access: 607-432-2900, townofoneonta.org
Milford Village Board of Trustees, 6:30 p.m. fire department meeting room, 64 S. Main St.
Walton Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., access on YouTube at tinyurl.com/y9dorzld
TUESDAY
Oneonta City Zoning and Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otego Youth Recreation Program, 4 p.m., village hall, 4 River St.
