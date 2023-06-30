Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.. 

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Milford Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, Portlandville.

Milford Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 64 S. Main St.

Oneonta City Community Wellness Committee, 5:30 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta Town Facilities, Technology and Parks, 4:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Public Safety Committee, 5 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Legislative Committee, 5:30 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Oneonta Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Westford Town Board, 7 p.m., town hall, 1812 County Highway 34, Westford.

WEDNESDAY

Laurens Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., Laurens Town Hall, 37 Brook St.

Oneonta City School District code of conduct public hearing, 5:45 p.m., district offices, 31 Center St. 

Oneonta City Civil Service Commission, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City Zoning and Housing Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St

South New Berlin Fire Department Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., South New Berlin Fire Department.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

