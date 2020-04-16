Individuals are advised to call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been canceled, postponed or changed for health and safety concerns because of the coronavirus outbreak.
THURSDAY
Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
Morris Central School Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.
FRIDAY
Otsego County Committee Meetings will be closed to the public but can be viewed via Facebook Live.
Otsego Administration, 9 a.m., 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.
