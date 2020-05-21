Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
THURSDAY
Afton Education Board special meeting, 7 p.m., via Skype.
Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
Milford Education Board, 7:30 p.m., school distance learning room.
FRIDAY
No meetings reported.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.