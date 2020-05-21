Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

THURSDAY

Afton Education Board special meeting, 7 p.m., via Skype.

Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.

Milford Education Board, 7:30 p.m., school distance learning room.

FRIDAY

No meetings reported.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.

