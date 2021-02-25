Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
THURSDAY
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30p.m., media center.
Oneonta City Board of Examining Plumbers, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
FRIDAY
No meetings reported.
