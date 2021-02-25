Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

THURSDAY

Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30p.m., media center.

Oneonta City Board of Examining Plumbers, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

FRIDAY

No meetings reported.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you