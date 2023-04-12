Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed. 

THURSDAY

Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria.

COIDA/OCCR Committees, 8 a.m., 189 Main St., Suite 500, Oneonta. For remote access: 607-267-4010. 

Edmeston Fire District Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., upper floor, Edmeston Firehouse, East Street.

Oneonta City Board of Public Service, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. 

Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. 

Richfield Springs Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Memorial Room, public library.

Roseboom Town Board, 6:30 p.m., 126 County Highway 50, Cherry Valley.

FRIDAY

No meetings reported.

