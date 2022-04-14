Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
THURSDAY
Edmeston Fire District Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., upper floor, Edmeston Firehouse, East Street.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Audit & Finance, Governance, and Projects Committees, 8 a.m., meet.goto.com/422648725.
Richfield Springs Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Memorial Room, public library.
Roseboom Town Board, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church of South Valley Fellowship Hall, state Highway 165, South Valley.
FRIDAY
Otsego County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, 10 a.m., Meadows office building, 140 County Highway 33W, Phoenix Mills.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.