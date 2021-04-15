Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
THURSDAY
Cooperstown Village Streets Committee, 9 a.m., ballroom, village office building, 22 Main St.
Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Public Works Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Public Safety & Legal Affairs Committee, 1 p.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
FRIDAY
No meetings reported.
