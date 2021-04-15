Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. Snow may mix in. High around 50F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with periods of light rain and snow after midnight. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.