Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
THURSDAY
COIDA/OCCRC Board of Directors, 8 to 9 a.m., 189 Main St., Suite 500, Oneonta. For remote access: 607-267-4010.
Oneonta City Examining Board of Plumbers, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
FRIDAY
No meetings reported.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
