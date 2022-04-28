Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
THURSDAY
Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otsego County Industrial Development Agency and Otsego County Capital Resource Corporation boards of directors, 8 a.m., online at https://meet.goto.com/586154637.
Walton Central School District Board of Education Facilities Committee, 5 p.m., board room, high school.
FRIDAY
No meetings reported.
