THURSDAY

Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

Central Bridge Water/Sewer Committee, 7:30 p.m., Methodist Church Hall, Church Street. 

Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., cafeteria. 

Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Distance Learning Room. 

Milford Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 64 S. Main St.

Oneonta City Board of Public Service, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St. 

FRIDAY

No meetings reported.

