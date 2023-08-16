Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.

THURSDAY

Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m.

Oneonta City Charter Review Committee, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Otsego County Public Safety & Legal Affairs, 1 p.m., board chambers.

Otsego County Public Works, 9 a.m., board chambers.

FRIDAY

No meetings reported

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

