Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
THURSDAY
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m.
Oneonta City Charter Review Committee, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otsego County Public Safety & Legal Affairs, 1 p.m., board chambers.
Otsego County Public Works, 9 a.m., board chambers.
FRIDAY
No meetings reported
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.