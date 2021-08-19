Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
THURSDAY
Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria.
Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., distance learning room.
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.
Walton Central School District Board of Education facilities committee, 5:30 p.m., board room, high school.
FRIDAY
No meetings reported.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
