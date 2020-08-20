Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

THURSDAY

Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria.

DCMO BOCES meetings on reopening plans, 9 a.m., 2 p.m., 6:30 p.m., Chenango campus. Virtual option: dcmoboces.com

Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.

Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Distance Learning Room.

Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.

ONC BOCES meeting on reopening plans, 6 p.m., Zoom link available at oncboces.org

Otsego County Administration Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

FRIDAY

No meetings reported.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.

