Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
THURSDAY
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.
Oneonta City Board of Examining Plumbers, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otsego County Administration Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
FRIDAY
No meetings reported.
