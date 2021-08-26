Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
THURSDAY
ONC BOCES Board of Education, 9 a.m., NCOC, Grand Gorge.
Oneonta City Board of Examining Plumbers, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Schoharie County Economic Development Committee, 3:30 p.m., county office building, 284 Main St., Schoharie.
Schoharie County Flood Committee, 5 p.m., county office building, 284 Main St., Schoharie.
FRIDAY
No meetings reported.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.