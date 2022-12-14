Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed.
THURSDAY
Cherry Valley Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria.
COIDA/OCCR Board of Directors, IDA offices, 189 Main St., Suite 500, Oneonta.
Edmeston Fire District Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., upper floor, Edmeston Firehouse, East Street.
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.
Oneonta City Board of Electrical Examiners, 7 p.m., Common Council Chamber, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Pittsfield Fire District, 7 p.m.
Richfield Springs Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Memorial Room, public library.
Roseboom Town Board, 6:30 p.m., 126 County Highway 50, Cherry Valley.
FRIDAY
No meetings reported.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.