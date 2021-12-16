Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
THURSDAY
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria.
Cooperstown Central School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., junior-senior high school library.
Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.
Oneonta City Board of Electricians, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otsego County Public Works Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Board of Representatives Public Safety & Legal Affairs Committee, 1 p.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
FRIDAY
No meetings reported.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
