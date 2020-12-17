Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
THURSDAY
Cherry-Valley Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria.
Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.
Otsego County Solid Waste and Environmental Concerns Committee, 8:45 a.m., second floor board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
FRIDAY
No meetings reported.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.
