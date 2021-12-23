Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

No meetings reported.

MONDAY

Afton Central School District Board of Education special meeting, 5 p.m., board room.

Hartwick Town Water District, 7 p.m., town hall.

Oneonta City Planning Committee, 5 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta City Finance/Human Resources Committee, 6 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

Oneonta Town Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., town hall, West Oneonta.

Worcester Town Board, 7 p.m., town barn, 19 Katie Lane.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

