Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

THURSDAY

Afton Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Margery Secrest Memorial Auditorium. 

Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m. 

Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall. 

Oneonta City Board of Public Service, 4 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Oneonta Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

FRIDAY

No meetings reported.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 432-5707 or call 432-1000, ext. 206.

 

