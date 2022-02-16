Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

THURSDAY

Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria. 

Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.

Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Distance Learning room 116.

Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.

Oneonta City Community Wellness Committee, 5:30 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta  

FRIDAY

No meetings reported.

