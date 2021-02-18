Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
THURSDAY
Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
FRIDAY
No meetings reported.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Cloudy. Snow showers developing this afternoon. High 26F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%..
Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.
Updated: February 18, 2021 @ 8:38 am
