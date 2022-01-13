Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
THURSDAY
CCE Schoharie and Otsego Counties Board of Directors, 6:30 p.m., education center, 123 Lake St., Cooperstown. For access info: 607-547-2536.
Edmeston Fire District Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., upper floor, Edmeston Firehouse, East Street.
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., room 116.
Otsego County Public Works Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Otsego County Public Safety & Legal Affairs, 1 p.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
Richfield Springs Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Memorial Room, public library.
Roseboom Town Board, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church of South Valley Fellowship Hall, state Highway 165, South Valley.
FRIDAY
No meetings reported.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.