THURSDAY
Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria.
Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.
Oneonta City Board of Examining Electricians, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta
Otsego County Board of Representatives Administration Committee, 9 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.
FRIDAY
Four County Library System Board of Trustees, 2 p.m., by videoconference. Email sbachman@4cls.org for connection information.
