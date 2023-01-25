Call ahead in case a listed meeting has been changed
THURSDAY
Butternuts town board 7 p.m., Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School cafeteria, 7 to 9 p.m., public hearing on town comprehensive plan update.
Oneonta Board of Examining Plumbers, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Oneonta Commission of Community Relations and Human Rights, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.
Otsego County Local Early Intervention Coordinating Council, 10 a.m., Meadows building, 140 County Highway 33W, Phoenix Mills.
SUNY Oneonta College Council, 4 p.m., Le Café, Morris Conference Center.
FRIDAY
No meetings reported.
To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.
