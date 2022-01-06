Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

THURSDAY

Afton Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., board room. 

Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m.

Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall.

Milford Village Board, 6:30 p.m., village office, 64 S. Main St.

Oneonta City Board of Public Service, 4 p.m., virtual setting. Stream at youtube.com.cityofoneonta 

FRIDAY

No meetings reported.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

