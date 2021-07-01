Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

THURSDAY

Cooperstown Watershed Supervisory Committee, 3 p.m., Village Office Building, 22 Main St., Cooperstown.

Middlefield Town Planning Board, 7 p.m., town hall. 

Oneonta City Board of Public Service, 4 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.

FRIDAY

No meetings reported. 

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

