Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

THURSDAY

Cooperstown Village Finance Committee, 9 a.m., village office building, 22 Main St. 

New Lisbon Climate Smart Communities Committee, 7 p.m., town hall, Garrattsville.

Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, 7 p.m., Common Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main St.  

Otsego County Board of Representatives Public Works Committee, 8:50 a.m., board chambers, county office building 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

Schoharie County Board of Supervisors Flood Committee, 5 p.m., board room, county office building, 284 Main St., Schoharie.

FRIDAY

No meetings reported. 

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you