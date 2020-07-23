THURSDAY

Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria.

Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, 7 p.m., stream at youtube.com/cityofoneonta or by phone: 1 646 558-8656; ID: 816 5914 7600; Audio PIN: enter # again; password: 953465#.

FRIDAY

No meetings reported.

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com, fax 607-432-5707 or call 607-432-1000, ext. 206.

