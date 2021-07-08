Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

THURSDAY

Cooperstown Streets Committee, 9 a.m., Village Office Building, 22 Main St.

Edmeston Fire District Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., upper floor, Edmeston Firehouse, East Street.

Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.

Richfield Springs Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Memorial Room, public library.

Roseboom Town Board, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church of South Valley Fellowship Hall, state Highway 165, South Valley.

Worcester Board of Fire Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., firehouse.

FRIDAY

Cooperstown Doubleday Committee. 9 a.m., Village Office Building, 22 Main St.

