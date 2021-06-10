Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

THURSDAY

Cooperstown Village Streets Committee, 9 a.m., board room, village office building, 22 Main St.

Edmeston Fire District Board of Commissioners, 6:30 p.m., upper floor, Edmeston Firehouse, East Street.

Franklin Central School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m. For info: www.franklincsd.org

Richfield Springs Zoning Board of Appeals, 7 p.m., Memorial Room, public library.

Roseboom Town Board, 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church of South Valley Fellowship Hall, state Highway 165, South Valley.

FRIDAY

Cooperstown Village Doubleday Field Committee, 9 a.m., board room, village office building, 22 Main St.

Oneonta City Board of Assessment Review, 6 to 8 p.m. Contact city clerk’s office for scheduling if not appearing in person.

SUNY Oneonta College Council, 1:30 p.m., on Zoom. For info: kim.macleod@oneonta.edu

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

