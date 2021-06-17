Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.
THURSDAY
Cherry Valley Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., cafeteria.
Cooperstown Village Buildings Committee, 9 a.m., board room, village office building, 22 Main St.
Fly Creek Fire Commissioners, 7 p.m., firehouse.
Milford Central School Education Foundation Inc., annual meeting, 5:30 p.m., outdoor classroom.
Milford Central School District Board of Education, 7 p.m., Distance Learning Room
Morris Central School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., media center.
FRIDAY
Cooperstown Village Economic Development Sustainability Committee, 8:15 a.m., board room, village office building, 22 Main St.
