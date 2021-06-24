Call ahead in case a meeting listed here has been changed.

THURSDAY

Charlotte Valley Central School District Board of Education, end-of-year meeting, 5 p.m.

Cooperstown Village Finance Committee, 9 a.m., board room, village office building, 22 Main St.

Oneonta City Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, 7 p.m., youtube.com/cityofoneonta

Otsego County Board of Representatives Health and Education Committee, 8:50 a.m., board chambers, county office building, 197 Main St., Cooperstown.

Schoharie County Flood Committee, 5 p.m., board chambers, 284 Main St., third floor, Schoharie.

FRIDAY

No meetings reported

To make additions or changes to these listings, email community@thedailystar.com or call 607-441-7206.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you